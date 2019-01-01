Afcon: Senegal depart for Egypt with Sadio Mane

The Terenga Lions had their last training session on Thursday in Alicante before leaving for the continental tournament

have departed their Spanish-based training ground at Pinatar Arena Center for the 2019 in along with their long-awaited star forward Sadio Mane on Friday.

The biennial tournament will kick off on June 21, while the Terenga Lions open their campaign in the competition against on June 23.

After helping to win the Uefa title, Mane only teamed up with the rest of the squad on Thursday and received a guard of honour from his teammates.

Greetings of honor for the return of sadio Mané in the Den🇸🇳👍👏💥🦁 pic.twitter.com/iFLAYnvvWq — Captain Jack Sparrow (@FodDiedhiou2) June 13, 2019

The 27-year-old was part of the contingent which left Alicante for the North African country and will be expected to play a key role for Senegal.

Earlier, Aliou Cisse had pruned down his 25-man provisional squad for the tournament to 23, leaving out forward Santy Ngom and Lorient midfielder Sidy Sarr.

On Sunday, they will square up with three-time African champions and West African neighbours in their last preparatory game for the tournament in Ismailia.

The 2002 runner-up have been paired along with , and Tanzania in Group C.