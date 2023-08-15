Watch out, Aaron Ramsdale! Arsenal confirm David Raya loan deal with £27m buy-option as Mikel Arteta bolsters goalkeeping ranks following Matt Turner's exit

Arsenal have confirmed the loan signing of Spanish goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford after Matt Turner's permanent move to Nottingham Forest.

Raya joins from Brentford on loan

Arsenal have option to buy in deal

Compete with keeper Ramsdale in goal

WHAT HAPPENED? After weeks of negotiations, Raya has joined Arsenal on a season-long loan. It is understood the 27-year-old's initial loan deal will cost £3 million ($3.8m), with an option to buy for £27m ($34m). The Bees extended Raya's contract until 2025 to protect his value if the option is not taken up. He had previously entered the last year of his deal. The Gunners have confirmed that he will wear the number 22 shirt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Raya's signing means a two-way fight for the number one goalkeeping spot at Arsenal between the Spaniard and Aaron Ramsdale. Manager Mikel Arteta has wanted to add depth in that position, especially as backup choice Matt Turner completed a move to Nottingham Forest earlier this month. Raya has played 161 times for Brentford since signing from Blackburn Rovers in 2019.

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID?: Arsenal sporting director Edu told the club's website: “We welcome David to us on a season-long loan from Brentford. David is a top-quality goalkeeper, who has consistently performed to a high level with Brentford in the Premier League. With David joining us we are adding quality and depth to our squad so we can perform at the highest possible level in all competitions.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal take on Crystal Palace on Monday in their second Premier League fixture of the new season. It remains to be seen who will start in goal for that clash.