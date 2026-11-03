'Things are looking good!' – Aaron Danks delivers major double injury boost for Bayern Munich

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Bayern Munich assistant coach Aaron Danks delivered encouraging injury news on Manuel Neuer and Michael Olise ahead of Tuesday's Champions League tie at Atletico Madrid. Danks confirmed both players travelled with the squad as Bayern target a place in the top eight.

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Danks continues touchline duties in Kompany absence

Assistant coach Aaron Danks will once again lead Bayern Munich from the touchline for Tuesday's Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid. Danks continues to deputise for head coach Vincent Kompany, who remains absent due to illness.

Bayern sit 14th in the Champions League league table with five points from their opening three fixtures.

The Bavarian club aim to secure victory in Madrid to climb toward automatic qualification spots.

Danks confirms double boost as Neuer and Olise travel

Speaking ahead of the match, Danks revealed positive developments regarding squad availability. "There’s good news: [Olise] joined us this morning, as did Manuel Neuer," Danks announced.

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"We’ve had a quick chat with them to see how they’re getting on. Things are looking good, and we’ll see tomorrow whether they’re ready."

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However, Bayern remain without Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz, Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibari, and Bara Ndiaye through injury.

Tactical identity remains unchanged despite absentees

Danks reinforced that Bayern's attacking philosophy will not alter under his temporary leadership. "The team’s identity won’t change under me; the decisions are now in my hands," Danks asserted.

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"We want to play attacking football, we want to have the ball and make the most of our chances."

"We need to hold our heads high, stick out our chest and simply rise to the challenge... Finishing in the top eight – that’s our goal," he added.

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Bavarians push for direct round-of-16 spot

Bayern target a clinical attacking performance to overcome their recent defensive struggles on European nights.

Danks will make late selection calls on Neuer and Olise prior to kick-off at the Metropolitano.

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Bayern turn their focus to securing three crucial away points in Madrid.