Rumours of £200m Kane transfer shrugged off by Spurs team-mate Gazzaniga

Tottenham’s back-up goalkeeper is not overly concerned by the speculation that has started to build again around a star striker in north London

Harry Kane may be generating talk of possible £200 million ($251m) transfers, with said to be among his suitors, but team-mate Paulo Gazzaniga has sought to shrug off the rumours.

Exit speculation is nothing new for the captain, with his prolific exploits in north London allowing him to cement a standing as one of the most fearsome frontmen on the planet.

Any ambitious club would welcome the opportunity to add such qualities to their respective ranks, and would be willing to spend big in order to secure a prized signature.

It has been suggested that now could be the best time in which to try and prise Kane away from his current surroundings, with the 26-year-old having hinted at a change in scenery.

He has made no secret of the fact that he wants to start landing major silverware, with collective success having so far eluded a man with several individual accolades to his name.

United are among those said to be ready to test the water, with it possible that a record-breaking bid could be pieced together for a forward proven at Premier League and international level.

Spurs would be understandably reluctant to enter into any sale discussions, but their hand may be forced by the will of the player and need to start recouping some of the outlay pumped into the construction of a new stadium.

That is likely to keep the rumour mill ticking over, especially as there is no competitive football during the coronavirus pandemic to act as a distraction, but Gazzaniga is not overly concerned by the gossip.

Tottenham’s back-up goalkeeper told ESPN when asked about Kane’s future: "I don't know the situation of Harry, at the moment he is here.

"We are happy with him, of course. He's a player who always gives us goals and points.

"He is always very important for us.

"We are only thinking of him as a Tottenham player. We're not thinking of him being at another team."

Kane had to be patient while waiting for regular opportunities at Spurs, but since nailing down a first-team spot he has plundered 181 goals through just 278 appearances.

He also has 32 efforts to his name for England, while now donning the armband for his country, and is a two-time winner of the Premier League Golden Boot.