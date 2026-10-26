'I said no to everyone!' - Nico Williams reveals he rejected PSG, Arsenal and Barcelona to stay at Athletic Club

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Athletic Club star Nico Williams has officially addressed the intense speculation surrounding his future, confirming he turned down several of Europe's biggest clubs to remain in Bilbao. The Spanish international admitted that he was the subject of significant interest from the Premier League, Ligue 1, and La Liga before deciding to commit his long-term future to his boyhood team.

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Rebuffing the European elite

Williams has put an end to the long-running saga regarding his potential departure from San Mames by revealing the true extent of the interest in his services. Speaking after a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Getafe, the 24-year-old winger explained that he had been presented with multiple opportunities to leave the Basque Country over the previous three summer transfer windows.

The Spaniard was remarkably candid about the specific teams that attempted to secure his signature during a period of heavy speculation. "I never had any doubts about wanting to stay here," Williams told the media during a press conference. He further clarified the scale of his decision by stating, "Whether it was Barca or other clubs like PSG, Arsenal and many others, I said 'no' to everyone to stay here."





Addressing the agent controversy

The winger’s public declaration comes at a time of slight internal friction regarding his representation. His agent, Felix Tainta, had recently suggested that negotiations with Barcelona were quite advanced during the summer of 2024 and hinted that a lack of registration guarantees from the Catalan club eventually scuppered the deal. However, Williams was quick to clarify that the final power of veto belonged solely to him and his inner circle. He took the opportunity to address these claims directly, suggesting that the narrative surrounding his potential exit had been slightly misconstrued by those outside his immediate family.

"Felix was wrong in his words, things are not like that," the winger explained, noting that his explosive statements were meant to reclaim his own story. He emphasised that the decision was a personal one made alongside his brother, Inaki, and their parents. Williams was firm in his stance that he was never pressured to remain in Bilbao against his will, stating, "Nobody held a gun to my head to make me decide." By taking this position, he has effectively silenced rumors that he was forced to stay due to contractual obligations or external pressure from the Athletic board.

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Commitment to the Bilbao project

With his future now settled, Williams is looking toward a decade of dominance at San Mames. The winger recently signed a staggering contract extension until 2035, a deal that represents one of the longest commitments in modern football history.

Beyond the pitch, Williams expressed a desire to ignore the noise often found on digital platforms. "Social media networks are not real life," he remarked, explaining that he prefers to focus on being a positive influence for the younger generation in the Basque region. By choosing to stay, he has cemented his status as a local icon, proving that even in an era of massive transfer fees and state-funded clubs, romanticism still exists in football.