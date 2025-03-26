Women's Champions League
team-logo
4 - 1AGG 6 - 1
FT
team-logo
M. Dumornay 46'K. Diani 54'T. Chawinga 60'A. Hegerberg 90' + 4'
K. Buehl 33'
(HT 0-1) (FT 4-1)

OL Lyonnes vs Bayern MunichResults & stats,