Bundesliga
4 - 4
FT
F. Chiarodia 5'R. Reitz 32'F. Honorat 64'T. Kleindienst 90' + 1'
A. Chaves 43'M. Buelter 54'A. Hlozek 74'H. Tabakovic 81'
(HT 2-1) (FT 4-4)

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs HoffenheimResults & stats,