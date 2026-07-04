'Cristiano Ronaldo is holding Portugal hostage' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic delivers brutal criticism of Al-Nassr forward after shaky Croatia win

Ibrahimovic used Portugal's victory over Croatia to question Martinez's continued faith in Ronaldo. He argued that Goncalo Ramos' decisive contribution highlighted the need for a change up front and claimed Portugal were holding themselves back by relying on their captain.

"Portugal fans could have expected what's happening," Ibrahimovic stated. "You can't expect to win anything in 2026 with a 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack. Especially since Ramos is on the bench, having come on and scored.

"This isn't 'legendary leadership.' It's the ego that's holding the team hostage. Ronaldo has lost his touch and mobility. Now he's just in the box... At this point, his aura is supporting him more than his legs. Continuing to start him is pure nostalgia-driven madness."