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Yves Bissouma one of ELEVEN players released by Tottenham after disastrous 2025-26 campaign
End of the road for Bissouma
Bissouma, who arrived from Brighton in 2022, made 111 appearances for Spurs across all competitions and was a regular fixture in the side during his first few seasons in the capital. Despite finding the net only twice, his presence in the engine room was often seen as vital for the club's tactical setup.
While he was a pivotal figure in the squad that defeated Manchester United to lift the Europa League trophy in 2025, playing the full 90 minutes of that final, his final year in north London was marred by inconsistency and off-field issues. He managed just 11 appearances in the 2025-26 season after only returning to action in January.
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The midfielder's disciplinary issues
The relationship between Bissouma and the club soured significantly under the management of Thomas Frank. The Dane grew increasingly frustrated with the midfielder's conduct, particularly after reports emerged that he had shown up late to training sessions on multiple occasions. These disciplinary breaches led to major consequences for the former Brighton man.
Bissouma was famously axed from Spurs' Super Cup squad for the clash against Paris Saint-Germain and was subsequently left out of the club's Champions League registration list. This followed an earlier suspension under former boss Ange Postecoglou, who banned him for one game after he filmed himself appearing to inhale laughing gas, per The Sun.
Major clear-out in the youth ranks
The restructuring at Spurs extends far beyond the first-team dressing room, with six players from the club’s Under-21 Development Squad also being shown the exit door. Pele Arganese-McDermott, Tyrell Ashcroft, Leo Black, Dante Cassanova, Matthew Craig, and Calum Logan have all been released following the conclusion of their respective deals. Among those departing, Craig had been the longest-serving, having joined as an Under-12. He made his first-team debut against Leeds United on the final day of the 2022-23 season.
The cull continued into the Under-18 age group, where Tottenham confirmed the departures of Jamel Beggs, Samal Bangura, and Leon Myrtaj. These players had been part of the youth setup that tasted success in the Under-17 Premier League Cup during the 2024-25 season, but the club has decided not to offer them professional terms as they transition into the senior game. Additionally, Elijah Upson will also leave the club this summer. Unlike his teammates, Upson was offered a new contract by Tottenham but has formally rejected the offer in search of opportunities elsewhere.
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A formal farewell from the club
The decision to move on such a large volume of players suggests a strategic shift in the club's long-term planning under new manager Roberto De Zerbi. In a formal statement released on the club's official channels, Tottenham thanked the departing group for their service during various stages of their development and professional careers. The club noted: "We extend our grateful thanks to all departing players and their families for their contributions to the club and wish them every success in the future."