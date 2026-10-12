Branislav Racko
Toure's military discipline! Yaya lifts lid on early starts and slow route to managerial hot seat
Toure steps into main stage with Slovan Bratislava
Four-time African Player of the Year Yaya Toure is enjoying his first managerial campaign in the UEFA Champions League after taking charge of Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava. The former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder embarked on a coaching career after hanging up his boots in 2019.
Toure earned his badges through assistant roles at Olimpik Donetsk, Tottenham Hotspur's academy, Standard Liege, and alongside Roberto Mancini with Saudi Arabia.
The 43-year-old manager expressed gratitude to Slovan Bratislava for granting him his first senior head coaching opportunity.
- AFP
Patient approach key to mastering coaching transition
Speaking in an interview with UEFA, Toure explained why he avoided rushing directly into a top managerial job after retiring as a player. "Football has been my passion, my whole life, and it was really important to me to stay involved," Toure stated.
"I didn't want to rush things. I used some of my contacts, namely former managers or directors of mine who opened the doors of their clubs to me."
"We've seen very good former players have a more challenging time as coaches. That's why I wanted to take my time, learn all the ropes."
Military discipline and player enjoyment drive philosophy
Toure credited his father's military background for instilling a strict work ethic and respect, while maintaining a simple tactical philosophy focused on team enjoyment. "I start very early and leave very late, but that's what football is about for me," Toure explained.
"My father was in the military, and for him it was important to be respectful and on time. My game philosophy is very simple: enjoy it and respect your opponents on and off the pitch."
"I tell my players, once they're on the pitch, they're the ones making the decisions. I'm just here to support them."
- AFP
European test against Stuttgart awaits
Slovan Bratislava continue their European campaign as they prepare to host German outfit Stuttgart, aiming to end a run of nine consecutive Champions League defeats.
Although Slovan have scored in six straight European fixtures, they remain winless in their last five encounters against German opposition.
Toure will look to guide his side to a breakthrough result on the continental stage.
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