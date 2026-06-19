The flip side, of course, is that RB Leipzig's bargaining position has only been strengthened by the Ivory Coast international's thrilling performance on the game's grandest stage. An astronomical asking price is now a guarantee - if it wasn't already - and that's undoubtedly an issue for Liverpool for two reasons.

Firstly, they're not in a position to spend anything like as much money as they did last summer, when they splashed £450 million ($600m) on new players, and without any great success. Indeed, long before the end of a trying, trophy-less campaign, it was clear that the Reds didn't just need to sign some wingers; at least three other positions required attention: central midfield, right-back and centre-half.

There is a very real chance, then, that Liverpool will be unable to justify spending the majority of their transfer funds on one player, thus leaving the path clear for Paris Saint-Germain to add Diomande to their impressive collection of world-class wingers. Even accounting for the colossal cost of the deal, though, can Liverpool actually afford to miss out on signing a potential superstar?