'I'm heartbroken' - Xavi Simons posts emotional message as injured Tottenham star confirms season over & he won't make World Cup

Simons has confirmed the news that every Tottenham supporter feared, revealing that he has ruptured his ACL and faces up to eight months out of action. The injury occurred during the encounter at Molineux, where the 23-year-old jarred his knee while competing for a loose ball with Hugo Bueno. The midfielder was visibly distressed and had to be stretchered off the pitch after receiving extensive medical treatment. The diagnosis is a bitter pill to swallow for both Spurs, who are currently embroiled in a relegation scrap, and the Netherlands national team, as Simons will officially miss this summer’s World Cup in North America.

Spurs have said in an official statement: "We can confirm that Xavi Simons has ruptured the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in his right knee. The 23-year-old suffered the injury during the second half of our Premier League fixture at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. Xavi will undergo surgery in the coming weeks and, following that, will then begin his rehabilitation with our medical team. Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur sends Xavi our love and support - we will be with him every step of the way."







