Xavi to join Lionel Messi's ex-Barcelona reunion?! Outgoing Blaugrana boss 'in contact' with Inter Miami as sensational new report claims he's open to MLS challenge

Xavi to join Lionel Messi's ex-Barcelona reunion?! Outgoing Blaugrana boss 'in contact' with Inter Miami as sensational new report claims he's open to MLS challengeChris BurtonGettyLionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFBarcelonaLaLigaXavi HernandezLionel Messi and Xavi could be sensationally reunited at Inter Miami, with it claimed that the outgoing Barcelona boss is open to a MLS challenge.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowWorld Cup winner walking away from Camp NouPlans to take a year off from coachingCould be lured to the United States in 2025