Xabi Alonso is BlueCo's get-out-of-jail-free card! Winners and losers as Chelsea FINALLY nail managerial appointment

Alonso will begin work on July 1 on a four-year contract, and crucially his job title is 'manager' rather than 'head coach'. That means he is set to be given far greater powers than the raft of sacked head coaches who came before him, including in recruitment decisions and player exits when the transfer window opens, as the west Londoners move away from the youth-centric strategy that is yet to yield consistent results.

The Bundesliga winner is a hugely exciting appointment for a team that looked completely rudderless a matter of days ago, as the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City confirmed another bitterly disappointing season that could yet culminate in a mid-table Premier League finish. Now, out of nowhere, there is fresh impetus and much-needed buoyancy as the club looks ahead to the hard work beginning in earnest in the coming months.

Some associated with the club look set to benefit massively from Alonso's arrival, but there will be collateral damage, too. GOAL breaks down the winners and losers of a momentous managerial appointment for Chelsea...