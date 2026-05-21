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'Beautiful project' - Xabi Alonso excited to get started at Chelsea
Chelsea’s new era begins under Alonso
Alonso has already sparked excitement among Chelsea supporters after being seen in Madrid ahead of his official arrival in west London. The Spaniard briefly discussed his upcoming move during an interview with Spanish television programme El Chiringuito. Chelsea’s hierarchy view Alonso’s appointment as a major statement following a difficult period for the club.
Despite missing out on Champions League next season, the former midfielder appears fully convinced by the direction being taken at Stamford Bridge. Alonso is due to officially begin work on July 1, but preparations for the new campaign are already underway behind the scenes as Chelsea continue planning for a crucial summer rebuild.
Alonso explains why Chelsea appealed to him
During the interview, Alonso was asked whether Chelsea’s lack of European football had complicated negotiations over the move. Responding to those concerns, the Spaniard said: "No, I was always open to it, and, well, it’s a beautiful project. Chelsea is a nice project, it’s a very good option."
Chelsea preparing for another important summer
Alonso is expected to play a major role in Chelsea’s summer transfer business as the club look to refine the balance of the squad. Reports have already linked forward Joao Pedro with a potential €100 million move to Barcelona. Additionally, Alonso is also reportedly keen to retain Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella, who have both been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge this summer.
Chelsea’s long-term project has faced scrutiny from pundits and rival supporters, particularly after inconsistent results and the absence of Champions League next season. The Spaniard arrives with a growing reputation as one of Europe’s brightest young coaches, and supporters will now be eager to see how quickly he can implement his ideas at Stamford Bridge.
- AFP
Attention turns to pre-season and recruitment
Chelsea’s focus will now shift towards the summer transfer window and Alonso’s first pre-season in charge. Recruitment decisions are expected to be crucial as the club attempt to blend experienced players with an already talented young core. Several names have been linked with Alonso's Chelsea. According to Football365, his former Real Madrid players, Arda Guler and Alvaro Carreras, are among the targets.