Could Wrexham sign Arthur Okonkwo on permanent transfer? Arsenal loanee addresses future questions after making one decision that will delight Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

Chris Burton
Arthur Okonkwo Wrexham 2023-24 Getty Images
WrexhamArthur OkonkwoTransfersArsenalPremier LeagueLeague Two

Arthur Okonkwo is giving little away when it comes to his future plans, with Wrexham fans eager to see him join their club on a permanent basis.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Keeper spending season on loan in North Wales
  • Will not be recalled to Emirates Stadium
  • May have a big decision to make in the summer

Editors' Picks