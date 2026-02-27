Getty/GOAL
Wrexham told reaching the Premier League after four straight promotions would be one of greatest achievements in British football history
History made with three successive promotions
A standing in the National League was inherited when two A-list actors completed a shock takeover in 2021. Five years later and Wrexham are knocking on a door that leads into the top-flight. History has already been made when bouncing up the EFL ladder.
Big money has been invested while taking aim at an ultimate target, with transfer records being smashed in each passing window. Phil Parkinson is now working with a squad that believes it can clamber out of the Championship - with Premier League pedigree being added to the ranks.
The Red Dragons are currently sat among the play-off places and may yet secure tickets to that particular lottery. A truly remarkable rise to prominence - which has all been caught on camera for the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series - will be completed if the Promised Land can be reached.
Hollywood co-owners have overseen meteoric rise
Quizzed on whether soaring into the Premier League across four successive campaigns would be one of the most stunning stories ever told in the British game, Sinclair - speaking in association with BetGoodwin Football Betting - told GOAL: “Yeah, I'd say so. You go back to many years ago when you think about the Wimbledons of this world that came from non-league and made their way through the leagues and that sort of thing. You thought it was an incredible achievement with just them doing it the way that they've done it. Obviously, it took a lot more years to do.
“When Wrexham were in the conference, if you had told me that in four seasons' time they're going to be in the Premier League, I would have said you're crazy, because of how difficult it is to adapt to going from league to league. The standards that increase in every department of a football club, not just on the pitch I'm talking about, but I'm talking about running a football club, competing against some of the biggest clubs in the country. Massive credit to them to even be in this position that people are having this conversation.”
Red Dragons have always been a 'sleeping giant'
Sinclair, who spent two years at the Racecourse Ground between 2009 and 2011, added: “I didn't expect it. I thought if they'd finished mid-table in their first season in the Championship, you'd say that is massive progress. But to be up there competing in and around the play-offs and actually in the conversation for an automatic Premier League position is unbelievable, to be honest with you.
“So, we'll see how they go. It's a brilliant football club. When I was there playing, it was definitely a sleeping giant. I could feel that when you're in and around the Wrexham area, you know how well the club could be supported if they started doing really well. And what the new owners have gone in and done has been incredible because what they have done is capture the imagination of the community and everybody's followed them on and off the pitch. So, it's incredible at the moment what they're doing.”
Can Wrexham secure a Championship play-off spot?
Wrexham are currently sixth in the Championship table, with seven points being picked up across their last three matches. They have 12 fixtures left to take in this season, while also progressing to the fifth round of the FA Cup, and need to maintain impressive standards in what has become a congested race for play-off berths.
The Red Dragons do now boast a four-point cushion on seventh-placed Southampton, but are only six clear of Watford in 12th. A thrilling fight to the finish would appear to be on the cards, with Parkinson already being promised a “job for life” as he seeks to enhance his legacy in North Wales.
