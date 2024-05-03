Wrexham pre-season 2024: Tour, fixtures, results, tickets & how to watch

As Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's men gear up for life in League One, here's everything you need to know about their pre-season

Wrexham celebrated back-to-back promotions at the end of the 2023-24 season and will be eager to push on once more in their bid to scale the heights of the Premier League.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Welcome to Wrexham venture has breathed life into the Welsh team, with a growing fanbase in the United States - and indeed across the world.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Wrexham's pre-season plans ahead of the 2024-25 season, plus ticket information, where to watch games live and more.