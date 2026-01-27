Getty/GOAL
Wrexham receive HUGE cash injection from Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac ahead of January transfer deadline
Promotion run: Wrexham taking aim at the Premier League
Wrexham are looking to make more history in 2026 by securing a fourth successive promotion. They have risen out of the National League and into the Championship, with only one more step required in order to join the Premier League elite.
Having overcome a slow start to the current campaign, Parkinson’s side are now sat inside the second-tier play-off places - having won five of their last seven fixtures. They have 17 games left in which to wrap up a top-six finish and earn a shot at life in the big time.
Where has Wrexham's cash injection come from?
Reynolds and Mac are doing all they can to turn dreams into reality. They helped to find the funds that allowed a record-breaking £30 million-plus ($41m) recruitment drive to be carried out in the summer of 2025. The club’s transfer record was broken on several occasions, with £10m ($14m) man Nathan Broadhead now their most expensive acquisition.
That bar could be raised again in the coming days, with a cash injection being enjoyed that may see more money put towards new signings. Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has posted on social media: “Wrexham issue one share for £47.83 million.
“Given that investors also paid over £7m for a share in September 2025 and that the US holding company has over 4million shares in the club already, this suggests it’s come from the current owners & is working capital for infrastructure costs & player recruitment.”
Which positions are Wrexham looking to reinforce?
More movement at the Racecourse Ground is being predicted. Angers forward Sidiki Cherif is said to have emerged as a top target, despite coming with a £19m ($26m) price tag. Any deal there would represent a new Championship record.
Parkinson is said to have flown to France to watch the teenager in action against Paris FC on Sunday. He has four goals to his name this season and The Athletic reports that “Wrexham remain in the market for a striker”.
They go on to state that “more pressing is the need to strengthen at wing-back”. The Red Dragons have endured injury problems in that department this season, while veteran Irishman James McClean has returned to his roots after agreeing to the mutual termination of his contract.
Parkinson is said to prefer operating with “five wing-backs on the books, including at least one who is comfortable down both flanks”. With that in mind, Wrexham’s head coach is looking at “bringing in at least one new face to play down the flank; hopefully, two”.
When does the winter window close? Transfer deadline date
While more deals are expected, Parkinson continues to give little away when it comes to his plans. He has said: “There’s lots of names we get linked with and some have got some truth and some of them haven’t. At this stage of the window there’s inquiries, there’s talks going on. Sometimes they come to fruition and sometimes they don’t, that’s all I can say on any transfer targets at the moment.”
He added: “I am firmly concentrating on the players we have got. We have got lots of good options of players who have got so much more to come from them this season, so that is my focus.
“There is a group of players in the squad who have worked exceptionally hard to put themselves into the picture. The squad is strong and numbers-wise, we are obviously over the 25 as it stands.
“To bring players in, we have got to move players out. If the right player came available at the right price, then obviously we would make a move but it's not an absolute necessity.”
Wrexham will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a trip to troubled Sheffield Wednesday. They will have around 48 hours after the conclusion of that contest in which to get any late transfer business completed, with the winter window slamming shut on February 2.
