How many players will Wrexham sign? Phil Parkinson makes ‘incoming players’ admission ahead of window that could see Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac break transfer record again

Speaking about the upcoming transfer window, Parkinson was candid about the need for reinforcements while remaining tight-lipped on specific targets. "The positive side of it is that we built a competitive Championship squad and we go into the summer with that," the Wrexham boss noted.

However, he was quick to add that the recruitment team is already hard at work identifying potential upgrades.

"We are working on the template for how we want the squad to look for next season and work towards building the squad to be competitive again. We have got to improve the squad as well and we will be looking to do that. Of course there are going to be some incoming players, how many we will have to wait and see," Parkinson admitted.