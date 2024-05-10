Worry for England? Jude Bellingham update as 22-goal Real Madrid star plays through painkilling injections

Getty ImagesChris BurtonWorry for England? Jude Bellingham update as 22-goal Real Madrid star plays through painkilling injectionsJude BellinghamReal MadridEnglandChampions LeagueEuropean ChampionshipCarlo AncelottiLaLigaCarlo Ancelotti has sought to ease concerns regarding Jude Bellingham playing through painkilling injections at Real Madrid.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowShoulder problem picked up in NovemberTakes plenty of full-blooded challengesBlancos able to rotate after title triumphArticle continues below