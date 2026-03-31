Goal.com
Live
cm grafica nuova de zerbi marsiglia 2025 26 1 1 tablet high impactGetty Images
Moataz Elgammal

World Cup winner to join Spurs?! Tottenham 'approach' legendary Serie A defender as they build Roberto De Zerbi's backroom staff

Tottenham
Transfers
A. Nesta
R. De Zerbi
Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur are desperately looking to finalise their new coaching setup to avoid a catastrophic relegation. Roberto De Zerbi is poised to take the managerial hot seat and has reportedly reached out to Italy and AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta. The World Cup-winning defender has been offered a vital role as an assistant manager to help fix a leaky defence and save the club.

  • Tottenham approach legendary defender

    De Zerbi has agreed to take on the monumental task of saving the club from a shock drop this season, following the recent dismissal of interim boss Igor Tudor. Spurs have just seven games remaining to secure their top-flight status. To bolster his backroom staff, the former Brighton tactician has swiftly approached Nesta. Tuttosport reports that the 50-year-old is currently considering the offer to become an assistant in North London, marking what would be his first coaching stint in English football and only his second time working outside his homeland.

    • Advertisement
  • Udinese v Monza - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Details of the coaching offer

    The proposed role for the former defender is seen as crucial for a team heavily struggling at the back. Nesta has exclusively worked as a head coach so far in his career, taking charge of sides in the United States and Italy. Stepping into a secondary position would be a significant shift, but the allure of the Premier League is incredibly strong. The hierarchy are banking on his defensive mastery and elite mentality to guide them to safety. If he accepts the assistant job, he will bring the exact pedigree required to tighten a highly vulnerable backline.

  • Background of the Italian duo

    Before transitioning to management, the iconic defender lifted two Champions League titles and famously won the 2006 World Cup. However, his recent managerial journey has been deeply frustrating. He was sacked by Monza last December before being re-appointed just seven weeks later, ultimately failing to prevent their relegation to Serie B after finishing 20th. Meanwhile, De Zerbi has been out of work since leaving Marseille in February following a boardroom dispute. Joining forces could provide the perfect opportunity for both men to revitalise their respective careers in the most demanding football league in the world.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    What next for Tottenham

    The immediate priority for the new coaching setup is an intimidating away trip to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light next weekend. The newly appointed boss will not manage the club at home until April 18, when they host his former employers, Brighton. Spurs currently sit 17th in the table and are just one point above the drop zone.

Premier League
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Tottenham crest
Tottenham
TOT