Eder Militao delivers verdict on Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid

Speaking about the return of the iconic manager, Militao told SportyBet: "He is a great manager. I'm looking forward to next season. On a personal level, life has its ups and downs. The important thing is to be mentally well. If your head is in the right place and you're good with your family, everything flows better."

The Brazilian defender also the psychological toll of his recent fitness setback, adding: "It happened when I was going to get on the end of a cross. As I turned to shoot, I felt something strange.

"At first, it didn’t seem serious. I walked to the dressing room, they ran some tests, and nothing came back clear. Then the diagnosis arrived. Obviously, having so many injuries affects you psychologically, but it also gives you experience. Before, I was a very explosive player; now I have more maturity and I don't rely so much on speed."