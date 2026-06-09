'Diogo will be with you' - Jota's widow Rute Cardoso writes emotional letter to Andy Robertson ahead of World Cup appearance with Scotland

In a poignant piece of correspondence published by the world governing body, the mother of three expressed profound appreciation for the defender's enduring loyalty. Written to the Scotland international ahead of the summer showcase, Cardoso said: "I am writing to you with a heart full of longing, gratitude and, above all, pride.

"Diogo often spoke of you. Of the friendship you built, the battles you fought together, the challenges, the laughter, the conversations about football… and about dreams. The World Cup was one of those dreams, a dream that the two of you nurtured, side by side, with the same passion with which you took to the pitch.

"When I heard your words and learnt what you felt on that day when Scotland qualified for the World Cup, after so many years of waiting, I realised that Diogo never truly left the pitch. By achieving that moment and securing your place at the World Cup, you won’t be going alone. You’ll be taking his dream with you too. And when you step on to the pitch, I know it won’t just be you walking out, Diogo will be with you in your thoughts, in your steps, in your heart.

"So today, I want to thank you. Thank you for not forgetting him. Thank you for taking him with you. Thank you for turning the pain of loss into strength and into something so beautiful. That’s how we do it here at home too. Every day. He would be, and is, incredibly proud of you. Cherish that dream, Andy. Live it for yourself and for him."