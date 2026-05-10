‘He’ll be in good shape’ - World Cup boost for Lamine Yamal fans as Barcelona team-mate Fermin Lopez makes injury recovery prediction

Barcelona find themselves on the brink of securing their 29th Liga crown, and a victory in the upcoming Clasico would secure a historic league title, as the Blaugrana have never before clinched the championship by directly defeating Real Madrid. Lopez is relishing the occasion, explaining: "Ultimately, it's a match that all of us players love to play, a Clasico, especially given our current situation. We're eager to play the game, to give our best, and to deliver a victory for the Cules."

While a draw would also suffice to wrap up the trophy, the midfielder insists the romance of the opponent is secondary to simply getting the job done. "It doesn't matter, the sooner the better," he added. "In the end that's what's important, we've been very consistent throughout the year and we have to win it now as soon as possible."