'It's a new chance to become world champions' - Kylian Mbappe eyeing Real Madrid glory as Los Blancos prepare for Club World Cup campaign
After a stellar debut campaign with Real Madrid but a forgettable season from a collective standpoint, Kylian Mbappe is eyeing the Club World Cup.
- Mbappe wants to lift the Club World Cup with Real Madrid
- Frenchman keen to win more silverware with Los Blancos
- Ex-PSG star scored 43 goals in first season