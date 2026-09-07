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Why ‘win at all costs’ Emi Martinez is the perfect signing for Chelsea - with World Cup-winning goalkeeper boasting ‘character’ that Robert Sanchez lacked
Chelsea have spent big across several windows
Despite investing heavily, surging well beyond the £1 billion ($1.4bn) spending mark across several transfer windows, Chelsea have largely resisted the urge to reinforce their goalkeeping department. Sanchez was acquired in 2023, and Filip Jorgensen the following year.
Neither inspired much confidence between the sticks, leading to regular rotation taking place. Costly mistakes did little to aid the collective cause, with it proving difficult to plug defensive leaks.
Xabi Alonso has taken on that challenge in 2026, with the former Liverpool midfielder and Real Madrid boss becoming the latest to fill the hottest of coaching seats in west London. He has seen his side concede seven goals through three Premier League fixtures this season.
Martinez was snapped up from Aston Villa in a bargain £7.5m ($10m) deal to help reinforce a vital area of the field. The 34-year-old is still waiting on his first clean sheet, with peak form yet to be found, but is expected to come good and deliver value for money.
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Why Martinez will prove to be a shrewd addition
Asked about the acquisition of Martinez and his desire to be centre of attention, ex-Blues defender Huth - who was speaking in association with international betting sites - told GOAL: “That he does, yeah. I think because he's that kind of character, I think he does suit Chelsea because, you know, Chelsea are very flat as a team, in terms of personality. And he's certainly one that gets in people's faces, gets the opposition wound up, not just the players, the supporters as well.
“And first and foremost, he's a very, very good goalkeeper, which is something Chelsea obviously need right now and needed in the past as well. So is he going to be the answer to Chelsea going on to have success? I think he's going to have a big say in it, yes, for sure.
“He's very vocal, which I think is something that the back four need as well. And like I said, he's that kind of character Chelsea need, like win at all costs - dare I say, the typical Argentinian way almost. So yeah, good to have him in the squad for Chelsea. Obviously, he won't be too pleased with conceding, but I think looking forward to the upcoming games he's a good addition.”
Why did Chelsea take so long to replace Sanchez?
Quizzed on whether he is surprised that it has taken so long for a more proven replacement for Sanchez to be found, given the questions that the Spaniard has faced across recent campaigns, Huth added: “Chelsea have been struggling in that goalkeeping department, not just with Sanchez, but with Jorgensen as well. So it's a bit of surprise when you see how much money they throw at other problems that they have in the squad.
“I don't know if they were looking or the goalkeepers just weren't available at the time, or it would have cost too much money. Who knows? From the outside, it's difficult to say. But with the Martinez deal now, it was a perfect scenario, wasn't it, with Villa needing to get rid of him.
“So who knows in the past, but it's been a problem that's been hampering Chelsea in the past for sure. And hopefully you can sort of stop that in the next couple of seasons.”
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Chelsea hoping to be Premier League title challengers
Sanchez and Jorgensen have both been allowed to leave Stamford Bridge on loan for the 2026-27 campaign. The former has joined ex-Blues star Cesc Fabregas at Como, while the latter is in France with Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg.
Belgium U21 international Mike Penders, who spent last season in Ligue 1, is providing back-up to Martinez at present. Alonso and Co are confident that they have found the No.1 that will allow a Premier League title challenge to be pieced together this season - despite suffering a 2-1 defeat at defending champions Arsenal last time out.
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