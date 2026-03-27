Will there be a move as early as this summer? A top club is reportedly targeting Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany

According to the report, alongside former player Kompany – who wore the Man City shirt between 2008 and 2019 and remains deeply attached to the club – Xabi Alonso, who was sacked by Real Madrid earlier this year, is also said to be in the running to succeed Pep. However, the former Leverkusen coach is said to be more interested in a potential role at his former club Liverpool and is “ready” should Arne Slot have to step down at the end of the season.

At the same time, however, Kompany’s departure from FC Bayern is rather unlikely and, according to Sky, is not currently on the Belgian’s radar anyway. In Munich, the 39-year-old is doing an outstanding job – among other things, he is on course for the Bundesliga title with the German record champions.

Furthermore, Kompany also enjoys an excellent relationship with the club’s sporting directors, including sporting director Christoph Freund and sporting director Max Eberl. In October 2025, the Bayern bosses extended their successful coach’s contract early, running until 2029. This contract is reportedly not to include an exit clause for the summer.