This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Will Lionel Messi miss MLS All-Star Game? Injury fear for Inter Miami superstar as defence of Leagues Cup crown also threatened by Copa America ankle knock Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerLeagues CupInter Miami CF Lionel Messi is likely to miss the MLS All-Star Game, while an ankle injury could also keep him out of Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup title defence. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below All-time great injured on international duty

Expected to be sidelined for some time

Will return to lead MLS Cup charge Article continues below