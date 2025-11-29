''One of the wildest games!' - Phil Foden in disbelief after dramatic Man City win over Leeds and reveals how Pep Guardiola's side overcame shock of losing lead to snatch vital victory

Foden said: "It's up there as one of the wildest games. We had full control in the first half. They changed their system in the second half and we couldn't get going. It was a frustrating half. But when there was a short break the manager got us together and we adapted to their formation. We had a few half chances and finally I've found a bit of space and found the bottom of the net. We're delighted with the result."

The title race is never straightforward. There's always ups and downs and periods where you can't seem to get going and we've had that. The belief and togetherness came through at the end. Hopefully that's the case today that we can kick on from here. But you never know what to expect. I was so hungry today to play and prove to myself I could still score goals. I missed a few chances against Newcastle and wanted to put it right."

