Why is living legend Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool and not Arne Slot or Richard Hughes?

With all of that in mind, Salah was perfectly entitled to wonder why he was benched by Arne Slot during Liverpool's historically bad run of form between the tail end of September and the middle of November.

It was clearly wrong of him to go public with his grievances after the 3-3 draw with Leeds United but he was right when he claimed that he was being unfairly scapegoated.

"I don't accept this situation," he told reporters in the mixed zone at Elland Road. "I have done so much for this club. I got a lot of promises and so far I am on the bench for three games, so I can't say they have kept the promise.

"I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why.

"But it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

"It is not acceptable for me. I don't know why this is happening to me. I don't get it. I think if this was somewhere else, every club would protect its player.

"How I see it now is like: 'You throw Mo under the bus because he is the problem in the team now.' But I don't think I am the problem."

And whatever one thinks of Salah speaking out, that last line is indisputable.