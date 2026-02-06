Why Evangelos Marinakis on the pitch and in the tunnel is a good thing as Nottingham Forest legend compares Greek billionaire to another eccentric owner that embraced 'craziness'

Earnshaw, who took in over 100 appearances for Forest while helping them through Championship play-off campaigns, added: “When Mr Marinakis comes on the pitch and he’s greeting players in the tunnel, for me there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Also, in Greece, when you are the owner, you are entitled to go in the dressing room, to go on the pitch, it’s part of the game as you come and be part of it - you speak with the players and you are the man in the middle. As the owner, you get a better feeling of what’s going on inside the football club.

“I have no problem with it and think Mr Marinakis has done a fantastic job. He is of course very ruthless and very determined, very direct in his ways, but he has taken this football club - in the last five/six years - into where it should be, in the Premier League, playing in Europe and having big European nights, playing in the Premier League and having the chance to go to the Champions League. Those moments are what every Forest fan wants to happen.

“I enjoy it. I enjoy him being involved. I think it’s been unbelievable and he deserves a lot of credit because he hasn’t just invested in the football club, he has fully invested himself in order to take the club to be successful. It has been a hell of a journey, a hell of a few years, but it wouldn’t be Forest if it was boring and we didn’t have personalities.

“Football is about personalities, so I love that. They shouldn’t just be sat there and you never hear from them in the box. They are part of the football club and their personality comes out. I’m all for that.

“Back in my time at Cardiff, Sam Hammam the owner, he was always in the corner - notepad in the corner, as the chairman with his bodyguard, making notes, writing the team down, who’s starting and all the subs. He was there because he wanted to understand it. Every single game I remember Sam Hammam used to be there and you’d see him in the corner. We still went out and got promotions, played football, because that was just part of how we did it. When Mr Marinakis is in and around the football club, on the pitch and in the tunnel, for me it is just personality, and I’m all up for that.”