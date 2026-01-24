Why Erling Haaland has been DROPPED for Man City's clash against Premier League basement boys Wolves amid eight-game goal drought in open play

Guardiola explained to Sky Sports why he had left Haaland out: "There are a lot of games. I want to, a little bit, clean his mind, his body. And yeah, the selection is always because I believe that for today it is the best."

Haaland spoke openly about his poor form and City's recent downturn in results following the defeat in Norway. He said: "I don't have the answers. I take full responsibility of not being able to score the goals I should do. I just apologize to everyone; every single Man City supporter and every single supporter that traveled today, because in the end it's embarrassing.

"Bodo they played some incredible football and in the end it's deserved. Honestly, I don't know what to say because I don't have the answers, and what I can say is sorry."