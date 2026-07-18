White House comes to Argentina's defence over Falklands banner as FIFA considers disciplinary action

In a surprising development, the White House has officially defended the Argentinian national team’s right to display a banner claiming sovereignty over the Falkland Islands. The controversy erupted after players held a sign reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" - which translates as "The Falklands are Argentine" - during celebrations following their high-stakes World Cup semi-final encounter against England last Wednesday, which Argentina won 2-1. The move has placed the United States government at odds with UK officials, who have called for a strict investigation into the incident.

Andrew Giuliani, the head of the White House FIFA task force, addressed the situation on Friday, suggesting that the United States would not penalise such expressions. Speaking to reporters about whether the players were in the wrong, Giuliani stated: "We believe in our First Amendment rights here in the United States of America." He further added that the Argentinian team had the opportunity and ability to "make those statements" while competing on American soil during the tournament, citing the country's constitutional protections for free speech.