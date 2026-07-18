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White House comes to Argentina's defence over Falklands banner as FIFA considers disciplinary action
White House invokes First Amendment rights
In a surprising development, the White House has officially defended the Argentinian national team’s right to display a banner claiming sovereignty over the Falkland Islands. The controversy erupted after players held a sign reading "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" - which translates as "The Falklands are Argentine" - during celebrations following their high-stakes World Cup semi-final encounter against England last Wednesday, which Argentina won 2-1. The move has placed the United States government at odds with UK officials, who have called for a strict investigation into the incident.
Andrew Giuliani, the head of the White House FIFA task force, addressed the situation on Friday, suggesting that the United States would not penalise such expressions. Speaking to reporters about whether the players were in the wrong, Giuliani stated: "We believe in our First Amendment rights here in the United States of America." He further added that the Argentinian team had the opportunity and ability to "make those statements" while competing on American soil during the tournament, citing the country's constitutional protections for free speech.
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FIFA disciplinary proceedings loom
Despite the support from Washington, the Argentinian football federation still faces significant legal hurdles with the game's global governing body. FIFA is currently considering disciplinary action against the team, as the organisation maintains strict regulations regarding political, religious, or personal statements made during matches.
The display of the banner is viewed by many as a clear breach of these protocols, which are designed to keep international football focused solely on sport rather than territorial disputes.
Downing Street hits back
The British government has reacted strongly to the display, backing calls for FIFA to investigate the matter thoroughly. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister articulated the UK's firm stance on the sovereignty of the islands, which remain a British overseas territory. The official spokesperson for Downing Street stated: "The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are. Our commitment to the Falklands will never waver."
This sentiment was echoed by Business Secretary Peter Kyle, who suggested that world football's governing body must take the lead in addressing the provocation. Number 10 added that while any potential action against the Argentina players was "a matter for FIFA," they fully support an investigation into what they describe as an unnecessary political intrusion into the sport. The UK government maintains that the 2013 referendum, where 99.8% of islanders voted to remain a UK territory, settled the matter of self-determination.
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Islanders demand end to 'political football'
The government of the Falkland Islands expressed its frustration over the ongoing use of the islands as a propaganda tool during football matches. In an official statement, they noted they were "disappointed but not surprised" by the banner. The statement continued: "We do not wish to see politics being brought into sport. Nor do we wish the Islands and their people to be used as a political football in every conversation about England and Argentina."
The tension has also been fuelled by comments from Argentine Vice-President Victoria Villarruel, who praised the players on social media. After the victory, she posted on X that "it wasn't just another match," alongside a video depicting Argentine soldiers. She wrote: "The Falklands are Argentine. They banned bringing them to the stadium and forgot that we carry them in our blood and our hearts."
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