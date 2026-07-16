Goal.com
LiveVPN

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Lionel Messi Donald TrumpGetty
Tom Hindle

White House confirms President Donald Trump will attend World Cup final between Argentina and Spain

Spain vs Argentina
Spain
Argentina
World Cup
USA

President Donald Trump will attend Sunday’s World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, the White House confirmed Thursday afternoon. Last year, Trump presented Chelsea FC with the FIFA Club World Cup trophy and has built a well-known friendship with Gianni Infantino. The American President, however, found himself in controversy as he acknowledged reaching out to FIFA about Folarin Balogun's red card - which was ultimately suspended.

  • Trump InfantinoGetty Images

    Confirmed

    President Donald Trump will attend Sunday’s World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, the White House confirmed Thursday afternoon.

    It will be the first match Trump has attended during the tournament, despite repeatedly expressing his support for soccer and playing a visible role in preparations for the competition. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has already confirmed that Trump will join him in presenting the trophy to the winning team.

    • Advertisement
  • Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022Getty Images Sport

    A World Cup tradition

    Trump’s attendance follows a long tradition of heads of state appearing at World Cup finals, particularly when their country is hosting the tournament.

    Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani took part in the presentation ceremony after Argentina’s win in 2022, placing a traditional bisht on Lionel Messi before Infantino handed him the trophy. Russian president Vladimir Putin was similarly present as France received its medals and lifted the trophy in Moscow in 2018.

    Infantino confirmed in June that Trump would be involved in this year’s presentation ceremony.

  • Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    Club World Cup precedent

    Trump’s appearance comes just over a year after he took center stage at the FIFA Club World Cup final, presenting Chelsea with the trophy before remaining on the podium for the team’s celebrations.

    Chelsea knew Trump would hand over the trophy but were reportedly unaware that he would stay on stage for the lift. Chelsea star Cole Palmer later admitted that Trump’s continued presence had left the players confused.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Folarin Balogun USMNT 2026 World CupGetty

    Balogun and Trump

    Trump has a well-documented relationship with Infantino, who presented him with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize in December 2025.

    Yet, those close ties became the focus of recent controversy after Folarin Balogun was sent off with a debatable red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina. While FIFA has a no-appeal rule for red cards issued during World Cup matches, the American striker's ban was suspended for a year by the governing body. On the same day of the decision, Trump revealed he asked FIFA to review the decision. Despite his comments, FIFA maintains their decision to suspend Balogun's red card was impartial and isn't uncommon in the sport.

    Trump has not attended a match at this World Cup, even as several members of his administration have appeared throughout the tournament. He is also scheduled to attend a FIFA reception at Trump Tower on Friday before heading to the final at New York/New Jersey Stadium two days later.


World Cup
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
Argentina crest
Argentina
ARG