Wesley Sneijder insists Jose Mourinho is 'ideal' coach to fix Real Madrid & reacts to Kylian Mbappe out petition

The conversation also touched upon the controversial petitions from certain sections of the Madrid fan base calling for Mbappe's departure. Sneijder was quick to defend the French forward’s contribution on the pitch, despite recent tensions.

"Some probably do not even know what they are signing. But in the end, he was also really important for the team. He scored many goals and there was a period in which he was holding Real Madrid when there were injuries and problems with Vinicius Junior; for example, he was always there," Sneijder stated.

However, the former Inter star did not shy away from criticising Mbappe's professional conduct. "There were decisions like going on vacation instead of staying with the team. That's not right, especially when Barcelona can proclaim themselves champions in the Clasico. That really hurts the fans. You need to be with the team," Sneijder remarked pointedly.



