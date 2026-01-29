Welcome to Colchester! Ex-Brazil star Alexandre Pato told to take documentary inspiration from Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac at Wrexham as shock takeover talk surfaces

Buzz is understandably being generated at the Colchester Community Stadium, with EFL pundit Don Goodman seeing no reason why exciting times cannot lie ahead for the U’s. He has told NewBettingSites.uk: “Well, it’s definitely a positive. In terms of the interest itself, there’s obviously not an awful lot of detail. It says that he’s part of a consortium, but is that a consortium with football experience behind it? What are the reasons? What are the ambitions? And obviously, Robbie Cowling has been a really good owner for Colchester United.

“From what I read, he said selling the club would be like handing over one of his children for adoption, so he’s got to make sure it’s absolutely the right fit. I think there’s still an awful lot of water to go under the bridge on this one. This is a club that’s been in the doldrums for so long. I think it’s been 10 years now in League Two. When they got relegated from League One 10 years ago, we all expected a bit of a reaction and a bounce back, but they’ve only really been close to getting back once, maybe twice. They’re up there again now, though, so there’s positivity around the place.

“As I said, it’s really hard to have an opinion based on the information we’ve got. I mean, he was some player, wasn’t he? Ten goals in 27 caps for Brazil, what he did with AC Milan, and everything else. That would certainly get the Colchester United fans’ juices flowing. But in terms of the actual takeover, the interest, ambition, and plans, it would be great if we could get more details. I’m sure Robbie Cowling will ensure that happens, as he has the best interests of Colchester United at heart.”

