Wayne Rooney takes wife Coleen and children on Barbados New Year's holiday with three ex-Man Utd team-mates

The Rooney family were pictured enjoying a beach day in the Caribbean after jetting off to take in some sun. With average highs of around 29°C, the former United star is looking to ring in the New Year in style.

While Wayne is the icon in the Rooney family, it was son Kai who proved a hit while abroad and even challenged Evans to a race on the sand, according to The Sun. The 16-year-old is hoping to follow in his father's footsteps and play for Manchester United, with the teenager currently on the books with the U18s at Old Trafford.

Responding to a question from The Talent Hunter on Instagram on where he hopes to be in five years, Kai replied: "Playing on the biggest stage amongst the best players, winning trophies."

Kai Rooney made his debut for the U18s against Everton in August, before scoring off the bench in the following game, a 5-0 win over Middlesbrough at Carrington. Injury did sideline the forward for a few months, but he recently returned to action for Darren Fletcher's side.