Christian Pulisic Milan 2024-25Getty
Tom Hindle

WATCH: With a goal and an assist, USMNT star Christian Pulisic leads Milan to comeback victory against Bologna in encouraging Coppa Italia final tuneup

Pulisic assisted one and scored another as Milan overturned a 1-0 deficit and stayed in the hunt for European soccer

  • Christian Pulisic assisted one, scored another in 3-1 win
  • Milan struck twice in the second half after going down
  • Santi Gimenez also on the scoresheet with two goals
