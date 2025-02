The American played spoiler for league-leading PSV, who has struggled since losing Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman to injury

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Aaronson scored late equalizer against PSV

PSV's Eredivisie lead is cut to just one point over Ajax, who have two games in-hand

Tillman, Pepi sidelined with injury Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱