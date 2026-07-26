Revealed: How much Vinicius Junior transfer will cost Arsenal as Real Madrid demand nine-figure fee for ‘Galactico’ forward

The Real Madrid president has established a firm financial threshold for any potential sale of Vinicius Junior this summer, according to SPORT. The Spanish giants are understood to be demanding a total package worth €160 million, including fixed fees and performance-related variables, to even consider parting ways with their star winger. This set figure is designed to deter opportunistic buyers and reflect the 26-year-old's status as one of the premier talents in world football.

The hierarchy at the Bernabeu is unwilling to lose such a high-profile asset without significant compensation, particularly as he remains under contract until June 2027. While the club would prefer to keep the player, the lack of progress in recent contract extension talks has forced them to evaluate the market.



