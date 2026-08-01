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Yosua Arya

Vinicius Jr. FOR SALE! Real Madrid open door for shock Arsenal swoop as contract talks stall

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Vinicius Junior
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Real Madrid are prepared to let Vinicius Junior leave the club if he refuses to sign their final contract renewal offer. The Brazilian winger has just one year remaining on his current deal, with Arsenal closely monitoring his uncertain situation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

  • Madrid open to Vinícius exit

    Los Blancos are entirely open to the possibility of Vinicius leaving the club this summer, as per ESPN. The Spanish giants have made it clear that they have absolutely no plans to increase their latest contract renewal offer for the Brazilian international. The 26-year-old winger has just one year remaining on his current deal, increasing the pressure on all parties to find a swift resolution.

    He is due to return to Valdebebas for pre-season training on Monday, immediately following his post-World Cup holiday. With intense doubts persisting over his long-term future, Madrid executives believe the definitive decision now rests entirely with the player. He must choose to either sign the proposed contract extension or formally seek a transfer elsewhere.



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  • 비니시우스 주니오르 (Vinicius Junior)Getty Images

    Arsenal monitor the Brazilian's situation

    Arsenal are keenly observing the ongoing standoff in the Spanish capital. Reports indicate that the Gunners have been actively studying the financial feasibility of a sensational deal for the highly-rated forward. The Gunners' hierarchy firmly believe they would be in a formidable position to secure his signature should he opt for a departure. However, a source closely connected to the player has publicly insisted that there has been no direct contact with the London club at this stage.

    This complex contract impasse has been a long-term issue between Madrid officials and the player's representatives. Last season, it was widely reported that Vinícius was in no hurry to renew, deliberately choosing to delay any significant progress in negotiations until after the World Cup had concluded.

  • A frustrating period at the Bernabeu

    Vinícius initially joined Madrid as a highly-touted teenager in 2018 and rapidly established himself as a global superstar. The forward has scored in two separate Champions League finals and finished as the runner-up for the 2024 men's Ballon d'Or.

    Despite his undeniable individual brilliance, the attacker grew visibly unhappy last season under the management of former head coach Xabi Alonso. He most notably reacted angrily to being substituted during a tense Clasico clash at the Bernabeu.

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    Pre-season preparations begin in Austria

    While Vinícius takes time to decide his ultimate future, Madrid must continue their demanding summer schedule. They face Italian side Fiorentina in Austria on Saturday for their first official pre-season friendly, following behind-closed-doors training ground games against Alcorcon and Leganes.

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