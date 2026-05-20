'Suddenly, the trophy was missing!' - Vincent Kompany reveals he LOST Bundesliga prize as Bayern coach gives insight into end of season celebrations

While Bayern are used to parading silverware, their latest Bundesliga celebration featured a moment of pure panic for Kompany. The former Manchester City captain revealed that amidst the excitement of the title win, he managed to leave the prestigious trophy at home, specifically in his kitchen.

Speaking about the incident after the dust had settled on the celebrations, Kompany explained the confusion in statements carried by Bild: "We were here and suddenly the trophy was missing! Then I remembered: 'Oh, it was at our house'. It was lying in the kitchen. I didn't even remember anymore that someone had given it to me the night before and said: 'Vinnie, you bring it tomorrow.'"