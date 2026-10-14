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'Incredibly stupid' - Vincent Kompany slams Michael Olise for 'provoked' red card as Bayern Munich suffer shock Champions League draw
Olise sees red in Stavanger
The Bundesliga giants endured a night to forget in Norway, fighting back from a two-goal deficit only to concede a late equaliser while playing with ten men. The primary flashpoint occurred in the 74th minute when Olise, who had already been booked for a tactical foul, lost his composure. After being provoked by Viking captain Zlatko Tripic, the former Crystal Palace man threw the ball directly into his opponent's face. Referee Georgi Kabakov had little choice but to brandish a second yellow card, leaving Bayern to navigate the final stages of the match with a numerical disadvantage.
Kompany was particularly vocal about this specific incident, refusing to shield his player from public scrutiny. "And the red card is incredibly stupid, of course, we have addressed that and we are clear there. It's also not as if I see too little energy. The team is working, but that must not happen," the manager stated, as quoted by Bild.
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A moment of learning for the winger
Despite the anger, Kompany hopes that the 24-year-old winger will use the experience to mature. The manager revealed that he had a direct conversation with Olise regarding the incident, pointing out that he had been outsmarted by his opponent. With the stakes set to rise as the competition progresses, Bayern cannot afford such petulance in knockout fixtures.
"He knows that, we are very clear about such things. I can see in his eyes that he finds it a pity that he did that. Today is not a final or a semi-final, but such moments are decisive in a season. I also told Michael, the number ten was smarter than you. I can't change it now either. Hopefully, this is part of a moment from which we learn and become stronger," the coach explained.
Kompany rages at avoidable errors
For Kompany, the manner of the performance was unacceptable, particularly following a recent domestic stumble against Augsburg. The manager did not hold back when discussing the concentration lapses that have suddenly plagued his side. The Belgian tactician noted that the team is working hard, but such fundamental mistakes cannot be allowed to persist if they are to compete for major honours this season. The draw leaves Bayern looking vulnerable after a period of relative dominance.
"The substance is not so bad, but there were total concentration errors. We were simply not smart. Not against Augsburg, when we conceded after eight seconds, and not today, when we also conceded an early goal after a minute and a half. It was also a bit of overconfidence. Every chance for the opponent is a goal, but that's no excuse, we create those moments ourselves," he said.
- AFP
Defensive concerns mount for Bayern
While Olise’s dismissal was the headline story, the collective defensive showing left much to be desired. Early goals from Gianni Stesness and Peter Christiansen put the visitors on the back foot, exposing cracks in the backline. Even after Harry Kane and Luis Diaz turned the game around, the late equaliser highlighted a lack of game management that has clearly frustrated the coaching staff.
The result puts extra pressure on the upcoming Bundesliga clash against RB Leipzig, where Kompany will demand a significant improvement in focus. With the title race heating up, Bayern must quickly find the "smartness" their manager believes has gone missing in recent outings.
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