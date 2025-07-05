'My blood is boiling' - Vincent Kompany rages after Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala suffers horror injury at Club World Cup

Bayern Munich’s hopes at the Club World Cup were dealt a devastating blow on Saturday as young star Jamal Musiala sustained a severe leg injury during their quarterfinal defeat against Paris Saint-Germain. The incident, which occurred just before halftime at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, left players and staff in visible distress as Musiala was forced off the pitch and transported to a nearby hospital for immediate medical care.

Musiala injured in the first half

