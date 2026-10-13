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Vincent Kompany refuses to use artificial pitch as excuse ahead of tricky Champions League tie against Viking
Kompany prepares for unfamiliar territory
Kompany is leaving nothing to chance as Bayern prepare for a unique challenge in Norway. The German side usually conducts their final training session at Sabener Strase before flying to away fixtures, but the synthetic pitch in Stavanger has forced a change in protocol. To ensure his players are fully adjusted to the bounce and feel of the turf, Kompany scheduled an early flight on Monday to facilitate a training session on the actual match surface.
The Belgian manager explained the necessity of this shift in routine, noting his own lack of experience with the surface. "I have in 20 years career never played on artificial turf. If the players have to do that for the first time, then we can perhaps better train there once, so that we get the feeling, for example what kind of shoes you have to wear. I don't have this answer myself. And I would like to not find out on match day, but a day before. I think that is the right decision, so that we get a bit more information before the game," he said, as cited by Bild.
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Historical struggles and mental toughness
Bayern's history on synthetic surfaces provides a cautionary tale for the current squad. Back in 2006, the club faced Spartak Moscow on a similar pitch, a match that famously left then-manager Felix Magath furious. Magath labeled the conditions a "distortion of competition" after his side could only manage a 2:2 draw in Russia. Kompany is determined to ensure his players do not use the environment as a crutch if things do not go their way.
The manager is demanding a resilient mindset regardless of the external factors in Norway. "Our attitude is important: whether wind, rain or sun, whether in America, in Carolina with 45 degrees or at Viking with minus 5 degrees on artificial turf, it's all the same to me. I would like us to be Bayern everywhere, everywhere we fly to!" Kompany asserted.
Kimmich remains optimistic despite surface shift
For many members of the Bayern squad, this will represent their first competitive experience on a non-natural surface at the professional level. Midfield anchor Joshua Kimmich admitted that it has been a significant amount of time since he last played on such a pitch, having mostly encountered them during his developmental years. However, he remains confident that the quality of modern technology will allow for a high standard of football.
"I honestly haven't played on artificial turf for a long time. It is different. I believe that artificial turf pitches have developed in recent years. They are no longer like they were in my youth – at least I hope so. Back then, they were those very short artificial turfs, like a hockey field. Therefore, I'll let myself be surprised by what awaits us. But I assume that you can also play very good football on artificial turf," Kimmich remarked.
- AFP
Late night disruptions at the team hotel
Preparation efforts were met with unwelcome distractions overnight as local fans attempted to disrupt the players' rest. Reports indicate that pyrotechnics were ignited near the Radisson Blu Atlantic hotel where the team is staying, according to Bild. The display reportedly lasted for approximately two minutes in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a tactic often used by home supporters to fatigue visiting teams before major European matches.
This is not the first time Bayern have faced such antics, having dealt with similar firework displays during previous trips to Rotterdam. The squad must now prove they can overcome both the unfamiliar surface and the interrupted sleep to secure three vital points in their European campaign.
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