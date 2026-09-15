Villarreal match historic low as defensive woes leave Inigo Perez’s side languishing in La Liga relegation zone

Speaking after the match at the Estadio de la Ceramica, head coach Perez highlighted his side's fragile mentality after they unravelled immediately upon conceding the equaliser. Assessing his team's second-half decline, Perez said: "Up until Betis scored, the game was unfolding exactly as we had imagined. The moment we conceded, the same thing happened to us as against Depor.

"The second half was damaging for the team and for me as a coach. It affects our confidence and self-belief. Recovering from defeat is never easy, but it's even harder when you come away with these feelings. Nevertheless, we have no option but to move forward."



