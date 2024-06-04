VIDEO: ‘I am Zlatan!’ - JJ Watt channels inner Ibrahimovic ahead of TST as NFL legend gets former USWNT star wife Kealia to help prepare him for Burnley challenge Zlatan IbrahimovicPremier LeagueBurnley

JJ Watt has been channelling his inner Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while also getting USWNT star wife Kealia to help prepare him for The Soccer Tournament.