VIDEO: 'Shameless' Cristiano Ronaldo told he 'needs to retire' as fans lump on Al-Nassr star for 'cringe' trolling of Al-Taawoun defenders
Ronaldo tangled with defenders during Al-Nassr win
An own goal from Mohammed Al Dossari on the stroke of half-time saw Al-Nassr to a battling win on home soil. Said success has kept them second in the table, five points adrift of unbeaten leaders Al-Hilal.
Ronaldo endured a frustrating evening in the final third, as he failed to move a step closer to his ultimate target of registering 1,000 competitive goals. Rather than troubling the opposition goalkeeper, he spent much of the game tangling with rival defenders.
At the very end of the match, CR7 found himself in the penalty area at a set-piece. He attracted plenty of attention and made a point of interacting with those that were looking to contain the obvious threat that he poses.
Ronaldo suggested that one of his markers was talking too much, telling them to quieten down, and offered to carry another on his back. He proceeded to celebrate wildly when the final whistle blew - right in the faces of those that he had been bickering with moments earlier.
Watch Ronaldo troll Al-Nassr rivals before celebrating wildly
How fans reacted to Ronaldo's behaviour
Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo’s antics attracted as much attention off the pitch as they did on it. Questions have been asked of his behaviour by followers that believe the evergreen 40-year-old may be reaching the end of his career.
@CrewsMat10 said of CR7: “This guy is soo cringe bro.” @Joseph65557799 added: “Is like the man is losing his mind...he needs to retire while is still early.” @CodedPromis_ went on to say: “He's not aging past this attitude any time soon.”
On a similar theme, @NakamuraMagnus said of Ronaldo’s efforts to troll his opponents: “This is beyond embarrassing.” Another Barcelona fan, @ri53742224, added: “Has virtually no chance at winning a trophy again, did nothing in the game but acts like he did something to grab the center of attention. Is this the most shameless athlete in history.”
Retirement plan: World Cup-bound CR7 not ready to bow out
Ronaldo took to social media himself to post a celebratory message after seeing Al-Nassr pick up another vital victory in their bid to land the Saudi Pro League title. He said: “Step by step. Full focus on our objective!”
Ronaldo does have 17 goals to his name this season through 21 appearances and is looking to secure a third consecutive Golden Boot in the Middle East. He has offered no indication that boots will be hung up any time soon, with a contract extension being agreed through to 2027.
Many are tipping him to play beyond that point, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner ready to grace another World Cup with Portugal this summer. He will be desperate to land a global crown at that tournament, allowing the exploits of eternal rival Lionel Messi from 2022 to be emulated.
