VIDEO: Michael Olise gives priceless confused reaction to reporter who claimed Real Madrid are 'kings of the Champions League'

In the wake of a thrilling 4-3 second-leg victory that saw Bayern Munich secure a 6-4 aggregate win, Olise was in no mood to pay homage to the Spanish giants. When a reporter suggested the Bavarians had just eliminated the "king of the competition," the former Crystal Palace man smirked and delivered a deadpan response that has since gone viral. He simply repeated the phrase back as a question: "King of the competition?"
The exchange only became more awkward as the reporter attempted to justify the label by reminding Olise that Real Madrid have won the trophy a record 15 times. Unimpressed by the history lesson, the winger offered a noncommittal "Yeah. Yeah," before ending the conversation. While Los Blancos' pedigree is undeniable, Olise and his teammates proved on the night that past glories count for little when the whistle blows.